Nwajiuba Distributes Food Items To Muslims In FCT

Former Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, on Saturday, distributed food relief materials to Muslims in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, to show them love as the Ramadan fast for 2025 ends.

Nwajiuba has also carried out this philanthropic gesture to Muslims in all the 36 states of the Federation in the last five days, using the FCT programme as the grand finale.

Donating different food items to Muslims at the A.Y.A, Abuja Central Mosque, Esther Irebo, who is the Women leader and FCT Coordinator of the Young Nigerian Voices (YNV), noted that the former Minister, mandated the group to distribute the materials to the Muslims, to show them love and to encourage them to dwell among others in love, peace and unity.

Irebo explained that the YNV is a non-governmental organisation, which fundamental objective is to fish out young and capable Nigerian politicians, who have what it takes to deliver good governance to Nigerians, when elected and then support them to succeed.

“When we get such people, we rally round them and give them our maximum support to get into positions of authority, in order to deliver good governance to the people,” she said.

Fielding questions on the motive of the relief donations by Nwajiuba, Irebo said: “The motive behind the donations is to show love and kindness to our Muslim brothers and sisters who have been fasting in the last three weeks, through our principal, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, former Minister of State for Education.

“He is the brain behind this charitable programme. And we have done it across the 36 states of the Federation.”

Also, throwing more light on the Young Nigerian Voices and Nwajiuba’s kind gesture to the fasting Muslims, Richard Bamisile, the National Secretary, YNV said: “Barrister Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba sent us to the A.Y.A Central Mosque, Abuja, to deliver relief materials to our Muslim brothers and sisters as they are bringing their fast to a close in this month of Ramadan.

“In the last few days, we have been moving all over the 36 states of the country to present gifts to Muslims that are fasting and the less privileged in the society.

“We have done it in all the 36 states of the federation and we are doing the grand finale here in Abuja today.”

In his comment, Femi Laraiyetan, who is the FCT Publicity Secretary, YNV said: “The Young Nigerian Voices is just about the Voice and giving to the society.

“One of our fundamental objectives is to ensure that the voice of the young ones counts. We all know that the voice of the young ones is the voice of true leadership, the voice of good governance; it’s the voice of the people.”

Responding further to questions from journalists on the motive behind the donations by their principal, he said: “Our principal is a philanthropist who gives freely to the society freely.

“So, what he is doing is not tied to anything or any ambition of his. It’s purely on philanthropic ground. However, if he decides to aspire to anything tomorrow, that will be different and we will support him. But for now, nothing is attached to his donations to the people of Nigeria. We also do this to orphanages, prisons and other places to help the less privileged in the society.”

Earlier, the Chief Imam of A. Y.A. Mosque, Muhammad Bello Aliyu, expressed deep appreciation to Nwajiuba for his love and care, saying: “We are grateful to Barrister Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, for his gifts to us in this our fasting period. My message to Muslims is to love and cooperate with others including Christians because Mohammed and Isa are brothers.”

Meanwhile, the Young Nigerian Voices has commended the former Minister, for his generous nationwide donation of food relief materials to the Muslim community in the 36 states of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the FCT Abuja.

In a statement signed by Chigozie Igbo Jr,

National Publicity Secretary of YNV, the group explained: “Notably, the donation was made in three phases: March 27, 2025, in the North East, North West, and North Central states, and March 28, 2025, in the South East, South West, and South South States.

“We commend Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba for his selfless act. His nationwide donation demonstrates his commitment to promoting unity and supporting vulnerable communities across Nigeria.

“Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba’s nationwide Ramadan donation to the Muslim community in the 36 states of Nigeria and the FCT Abuja is a testament to his exceptional leadership and commitment to promoting unity and supporting vulnerable communities in the country. His selfless act of providing food relief materials to less privileged Muslim faithful during the holy month of Ramadan is truly commendable.

“As a renowned politician and lawyer, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba has consistently demonstrated his dedication to the welfare of Nigerians, regardless of their religious affiliations.

“His impressive track record of public service, including his tenure as Minister of State for Education, is a reflection of his tireless efforts to drive positive change in the country.

“We applaud his generosity and commitment to fostering a more inclusive and compassionate society.”

