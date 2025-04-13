Nwajagu Samuel Receives Heroic Welcome In Nigeria

Share

It was a grand celebration as Mr. International 2024, Nwajagu Samuel, returned to Nigeria, greeted with fanfare and cultural pride by the Akpujiogu community dance troupe.

The Akpujiogu Community, Anambra State (Lagos State branch), proudly received their son who made history and brought honor to Nigeria with his remarkable achievement in Thailand.

In a brief interview, the man of the moment expressed his excitement at being back home.

He said he is open to all collaborations and opportunities that may come his way following his return.

Nwajagu Samuel Chinemerem made history as the first African to win the Mister International title.

The 23-year-old software engineer triumphed over more than 40 contestants from across the globe to clinch the prestigious crown.

The 16th edition of the Mister International pageant was held on December 14, 2024, at Island Hall, Fashion Island, in Bangkok, Thailand.

The event brought together contestants from various countries, showcasing talent, style, and cultural diversity on an international stage.

Samuel’s confidence and charisma stood out, culminating in his crowning moment by Kim Thitisan Goodburn of Thailand, the outgoing titleholder.

