Nwagba: FG Shops For N183trn To Run Credicorp, Calls For Banks’ Commitment

Share

The Nigerian Consumers Credit Corporation (CrediCorp) Managing Director Uzoma Nwagba has said the Federal Government needs about N183 trillion to effectively fund the Nigerian Consumers Credit Corporation (CrediCorp).

He said this yesterday at an interaction with State House Correspondents at a Meet The Press event, organized by the Presidential Media Team at the Presidential Villa.

According to him, the scheme will be linked with beneficiaries of the National Identification Number (NIN) for a proper profiling to ensure loan recovery. Nwagba said the agency would provide loans for 400,000 youths across the country.

According to him, the scheme is to ease beneficiaries’ livelihoods, engender industrialization and stem corruption, especially in the civil service.

On the N183 trillion required to find the scheme, Nwagba urged the financial institutions to partner with CREDICORP. He said: “No government has that kind of money.

So all financial institutions must commit to consumer credit. ,”With the right infrastructure, lenders will be more relaxed and willing to provide loans, making credit more accessible.”

On the forthcoming consumer credit program targeting 400,000 youths, he said CREDICORP had already begun providing loans for National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members through its YouthCred scheme.

The CrediCorp chief also said all was set for the official launch of the program, with all platforms, systems, and processes fully established.

He added: “On the President’s announcement on YouthCred, YouthCred for the NYSC members and youth in general, the target is 400,000 Nigerians.

“All its platforms, systems, and processes have been set up. We are just essentially tightening up some sort of launch process.

It has started, quite frankly.” Commenting on linking the beneficiaries’ NIN to ensure loans recovery, Nwagba said it was meant to establish a centralized credit bureau for the whole country and build a comprehensive database of Nigeria’s credit profiles.

He emphasized that all lenders would be required to report loan repayments, guaranteeing that every Nigerian maintains an accurate credit score.

Share