Nwafor Orizu’s Daughter – How Zik Influened My Father’s Trajectory In Politics

…recalls ‘my dad supported Shagari to become president’ in 1979′.

Princess Enu Udoka Nwafor Orizu is one of the daughters of the late nationalist and former Senate President, Dr. Akweke Abyssinia Nwafor Orizu. In this interview with OLAOLU OLADIPO, she talked about the life and times of the Anambra State born scholar and politician. Excerpts:

What are you to the late nationalist, Dr. Nwafor Orizu?

I am the daughter to Dr. Nwafor Orizu. As a matter of fact, he was called Dr. Akweke Abyssinia Nwafor Orizu.

What kind of father was he to you and your siblings?

My father was a kind father but a hard man; hard in the sense that he gave us some privileges; he made sure that everything came to us but such things were never given to us on a platter of gold. To get anything from him, you had to work hard to get it and meet up with his standard or requirement to get things from him. One a general basis, my father protected us and gave us the best that life could offer.

There is a way that you treat your children that they won’t know the other side of life. As kids, we lived the life of princes and princess because we were born into royalty. He made sure that we had capable people who took us to school in the morning and returned us in the afternoon. As a family we used to organise parties on Friday and Saturday nights but on Mondays to Fridays we had to work very hard.

What kind of husband was he to your mother?

My father was a polygamist who married many wives. He was kind not just to my mother but to all the wives in general. As an African man, he never allowed them to mingle with other women in the society and he never allowed them to work. He did that because that was what was obtained in the palace when he was growing up.

In a normal situation wives of kings aren’t allowed to work, they stayed at home and that was what my father did to his wives. He provided for them all. Our school fees were paid for by the secretary of the house. The secretary did what our mothers ought to do and they were not concerned or bothered by anything.

People of his era were known to be disciplinarians; would you describe your father as such?

He was not just a disciplinarian but a great one at that. We feared him for that. We had a set of rules and regulations at home that we all kept to. Nobody left the house without any cause, he must know when you left home and came back. We had about eight gates in the house to cross if you tried to venture out at all.

The house was built in segments, the first gate was where the security people were, there was also the second gate where the drivers and other segments of the house were loaded with security details and it was difficult for us to wake up and just say we wanted to go anywhere.

That was the first discipline that he gave to us. The second was that nobody could do whatever he liked at home. For instance, everyone must come out whenever the bell rang in the morning. Failure to join such gatherings attracted punishment to whoever committed it.

What do you think anyone of you would do to make your father angry? I mean what he hated most from his children?

You can’t afford to be lazy. He made sure that everyone of us merited whatever we got from him, particularly merit from our academic work. He gave us gifts for our efforts in academics, games, farming, even in sports. My father also hated people who were never driven by ambition. He hated it when a child didn’t have vision. He didn’t tolerate laziness, people who were dullards.

He used to tell us ‘that destiny follows him, w h o wills and that it joins him who can and attends him, who must.’ I learnt these things as a kid and I have been reciting it since then. He told us that there is no destiny where there is no determined spirit. It became our abiding principle in life. A father would only be supportive when he saw his children having a clear idea of what he or she wanted to be in life.

Was your father given to using corporal punishment on his children?

He applied corporal punishment on us all and he insisted that he used it himself or must be present when such was applied. He hated it when anyone else beat his child but he knew the right time to apply discipline on anyone of us.

What was his typical day like? I mean, when he woke up and the first things he did in the morning?

What I can say on this is that to describe his typical day, doing so depends on the different stages of his life. I grew up to know him when he had retired from active politics. I never saw him in his prime, when he was in his 30s and 40s. This is so because I was not one of his first set of children. I didn’t see him when he was in the Houses of Assembly and when he was the Senate President.

I met him when he had finished all these. I can only say what I know and not what I was told. I am talking about the period between 1970 and 1990 when he departed this Earthly plane. When he got up in the morning, a bell would ring and everyone would gather in the morning to pray.

He would wake up between 1 and 3 am to call people to get him pen and paper to write something. I think he got his inspiration at those times. He wrote a lot of books at that time. He would also request that we got him books from his library. After that, he would call the family to pray.

After that, he would assign things to people for the day and from there go to the bathroom to take his bath and then take his breakfast before going to the office to attend to his guests or work with his secretary. He entertained all manner of visitors from politicians to the traditional rulers.

He also received businessmen. He would leave the office to sit under a tree within the compound. He would eat his launch by 2pm and after that he would continue to see people or go to sleep.

Your house must have been a beehive of activities; what kind of people came to visit him at home?

By virtue of the position that he held, it is expected that the house would be very busy with people trooping in and out. People who were his political friends like Dr. Nnamd Azikiwe, Chief Kingsley Mbadiwe.

I mean those political juggernauts of old used to visit him at home. He also entertained prominent businessmen, the likes of Chief Ibeto too at home. Many billionaires from Nnewi also came from time to time to see him. He used to groom and talk to them. My father also hosted titled chiefs who came to him from time to time for advice.

You said that time was his retirement period, did you have enough time to reflect with him on his political journey?

Of cours. Even from reading his autobiography as you know, he was educated in the United States of America, where he got his first and master’s degrees. He later established a scholarship scheme through which he sent many Africans abroad to study, particularly to the USA. Through such, he was sending people out to get what he got from the Americans.

He wanted to liberate his people from ignorance and that prompted him to establish a secondary school in 1959 at Nnewi which he called Nigeria Secondary School. As for his political journey, he worked as a member of two Houses, he was at the Eastern Region House of Assembly and at the same time at the Senate.

I don’t have the details now but I tell you that he eventually became Senate President. He became the Senate President after Chief Dennis Osadebay. My father utilised the position of the Senate President to act as the President in the absence of Dr. Azikiwe who was outside the country during the first military coup. He was the third in rank and handed over to General Aguiyi-Ironsi to takeover power.

Did he tell you his experience in the USA as a student?

He stayed three months on board a ship that took him to the US during the winter of 1938. He arrived in the US in February 1939 because he left Nigeria in December 1938. He wrote in his book that he came to the US as a vagabond in the sense that he knew nothing about the country he was travelling to.

He saw himself in another country where he knew nothing about. He got to school and he had to cater for himself because it was his distant cousin that paid his first tuition fees. So, he had to work hard to be able to pay his school fees. To stay alive, he engaged in all manner of menial jobs. After his first degree programme, he was able to access some organisations through his writings that created awareness about Africa.

Upon his return, what was the relationship between your father and Dr. Nnamdi Azikwe? Would it be correct to describe the late Zik as his mentor?

When he finished his education, my father came back from the US in 1945, he went straight to Zik. Actually, he wanted to go to Achimota College in Ghana and was preparing himself to do that but all that changed when he met Zik who was a source of inspiration for him (my father). Zik was his mentor who opened the path to travel to the US to study for him. It must be noted that Zik tutored and guided and inspired him to go to the US. My father propagated and founded the Zikist Movement. He entered politics and became a protégé to Zik.

Apart from Zik, do you remember other prominent politicians your father associated with?

One of the chapters in his book titled ‘Zikism: A Universal Philosophy’ he tried to propagate not the man Zik but propagating the philosophy of Zik. He called the philosophy, ‘Zikism’. He tried to talk about the philosophy of freedom. There is no way you will work alone as a politician, you will work with a lot of people but my father was closest to Zik. He had a relationship with Sir Abubakar Tafawa-Balewa and others.

Did he tell you the circumstances that led to his emergence as the Senate President of the country?

I don’t know the circumstances but what I know is that he was a member of the Senate and the Regional House in Enugu; my thinking is that by virtue of the fact that he was a member of two chambers he was a ranking member which placed him at a vantage position. There might have been some circumstances that would have thrown him up but I know that a newcomer would not have been so elected.

What did you see of your father in public office, especially as the Senate President?

I was very young then but what I know is that I saw him when he was appointed the chairman of the Teachers Service Commission of East Central State under the leadership of the late Chief Ukpabi Asika. He used the platform to reconstruct school infrastructure and carry on school activities after the war. He did this considering the fact that these schools were badly destroyed during the war. I saw him leading the public with humility and merit.

Where was your father when the January 1966 Coup took place and what was his reaction?

According to my father, he was in his house in Ikoyi when the coup took place. He could not do anything when the soldiers gathered together in his house to request that he handed over the country to the soldiers in the absence of the president and the prime minister. My father insisted that the soldiers must come as a collective before he would hand over to them.

Will it be correct to say that he never took part in the Second Republic and why?

He wasn’t active in the Second Republic due to age but he was a member of the National Party of Nigeria (NPN) to support his very good friend, Alhaji Shehu Shagari, who eventually became the president.