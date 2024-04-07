Nwaebonyi Lauds Tinubu For Inauguration Of ECOWAS Parliament

The Senate Deputy Chief Whip in the 10th Senate, Onyekachi Nwaebonyi, has lauded President Bola Tinubu for the inauguration of the members of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Parliament.

Nwaebonyi, Senator representing Ebonyi North Senatorial zone, made the commendation in his country home Mbeke Ishieke at the weekend, while awarding scholarships to 200 undergraduates studying in universities across the country.

He said that the action of President Tinubu was a manifestation of his leadership qualities and prowess.

According to him, ” the action of President Tinubu shows he is a father, his charge to the Parliament was that nobody will develop Africa except Africans themselves”

“Yes, Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger were sanctioned as a result of the problems they had, how long will we continue like this”.

Nwaebonyi a member representing Nigeria at the Parliament, extolled the Senate President Godswill Akpabio for his inclusion.

He opined,” We will do our best to ensure that Africa regains its lost glory, I want to assure you that the rationale behind establishing ECOWAS, is to ensure economic cohesion and cooperation among member states.

The Senator said that his resolve to offset the tuition fees of the students was to ensure that the students do not drop out of school.

“I paid N40 million tuition fees of 200 indigent undergraduates studying various courses ranging from medicine, law, Engineering etc in various Universities across the country.

“Well, these 200 students were on the verge of dropping out from the institution, as a result of accumulated unpaid school fees”

“Today they received their school fees from me, those doing LL.B, got N150,000, medical students (150,000), postgraduate students (200,000)”

“The motive is to guarantee our tomorrow, the best investment you can do is an investment made on human beings”

*We are in the Senate to make a difference, we are determined to bring democratic dividends to our people”

“That we are having challenges and social vices today in our society, is that if this youth had the opportunity of being educated, they would not have gotten involved in vices”

Speaking against the backdrop of the conferment of a chieftaincy title of “Oshimiri 1 on him by his community Mbeke Ishieke, Nwaebonyi appreciated his kinsmen for the honour.

“The chieftaincy title is based on the way I have been providing for them, I want to assure my people that what they are seeing is just the tip of the iceberg”

“Even before I ascended into power, I have been in constant touch with my people, I have been sharing their concerns in all respects”

“I started building houses for those living in mud houses, probably, that is why God is lifting me from one level to another” he reiterated.