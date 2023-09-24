Nwabunike: With Security, Investors’ll Rush to Nigeria

Chief Iju Tony Nwabunike is a Nigerian entrepreneur with interest in Shipping, Logistics management, oil and gas and real estate. In this interview with PAUL OGBUOKIRI from his base in the United States, he speaks on the new management at the Nigeria Customs Service, new Customs Act and corruption in the Nigerian ports industry. He concludes by encouraging the President Bola Tinubu’s administration to end insecurity in the country to attract investments from Nigerians abroad and foreigners alike

What is your assessment of the policy changes the new Ag. CGC has brought to the Nigeria Customs Service since he assumed office?

Let me start by saying it’s too early to access someone, who is barely three months in office because the task of repositioning the Nigeria Customs Service is beyond a quick fix action. Let me remind you that Wale Adeniyi’s predecessors worked with an outdated CEMA but he is coming to implement a new Nigeria Customs Service Act 2023 with differences.

I must state here that the Acting CGC has started very well by deliberately removing barriers to trade and strengthening cross border business through a recently signed agreement with Customs Administration of Benin Republic. Let me break it down. His immediate disbandment of Strike Force indicates noble intention because the disbanded strike force was a duplication of what Federal Operations Units were doing.

It is only in Nigeria that consignments duly cleared from the ports are subjected to another round of checks along the port corridor or on the highway. That is a primitive practice, in my opinion. All we need is to get the system of examination and exit right at the port and it becomes needless making such checks. Under an organised arrangement, all seizures, detentions and arrests in respect of import or export infractions are made in the port.

This will conserve the energies that officers are deploying into chasing containers on the streets. Another game changing move by the CGC is this idea of harmonizing import prohibition with the Benin Republic. That is an impactful and strategic way to curb smuggling. Customs officers at the borders will now spend more time facilitating trade, collecting revenue and doing other functions instead of deploying a high percentage of them into bushes in the name of fighting smuggling.

Like I have always advocated, we need to evolve smarter borders, backed up with technology to support movement of persons and goods with online, real time capacity to detect crime. I think Adeniyi is tilting in this direction.

What is your take on the VIN Valuation policy on imported vehicles?

The VIN valuation policy is laudable but requires a lot of update and further enlightenment especially for vehicles categorised as having non standard VIN. All used vehicles, even if they have the same features and year of manufacture are not sold at the same price.

I have read where agents were accused of using base value to make entries. The accusation is unfair to the importers and agents because prices of used cars are not uniform and the buyers bargaining power determines a lot. The NCS need to sit down with agents and auto importers to achieve harmony in this issue. All used vehicles, even if they are the same year of manufacture, the same brand, may not have suffered the same wear and tear or have equal odometer.

Their prices cannot be the same and buyers bargaining capacity is not equal.

Though the Ag. CGC has suspended the Customs Modernisation contract (e- customs), it seems some people are trying to draw the attention of the president to it with the view to revisiting it. What is your take on this?

Let me correct you. He didn’t suspend it. He acted lawfully by not implementing it pending the outcome of the matter in court. It is subjudice, since contending parties to the matter are in court. I commend Adeniyi for this. The former CGC acted with impunity and total disregard for procedure while pretending to be doing things right.

Why should anyone go ahead to implement a multibillion dollar deal when court issues are hanging? The former management acted prodigally, wanting to drag Nigeria into debt. Ask them, if it is their personal investment or private enterprise, will they risk such impunity? We don’t need that nebulous or vague modernisation under a shady loan arrangement.

What we need as a country is to improve our chances of maximizing NICIS II, which presently gives us a semblance of single window with over 20 government agencies hooked on and still expanding.

It seems this government would continue in the policy of making Customs look like it is a mere revenue collection agency. Do you think that is healthy viz-a-viz boost- ing local industries?

That has been taken care of by the Nigeria Customs Service Act 2023. The core functions of NCS- revenue collection, anti- smuggling, trade facilitation and security are embedded in the law. You can only withdraw or diminish the powers of the NCS by amending the Act.

I am not completely satisfied with all provisions of the new law, especially fines and penalties to the tune of 25 percent and N2million in cases of false declarations. For now, that is the law. Let ‘s live with it pending amendment.

How can Nigeria take advantage of the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (Af-CFTA) Agreement?

Simply, we can only take advantage of it if we produce in the area of agriculture, manufacture and export to others. What can we produce that others want to buy? Every African country is rich. AfCFTA should help us put on our thinking caps. Take for instance, Niger has Uranium. France is exploring the Uranium to generate electricity in Paris. Meanwhile, Niger is in darkness. Same Niger is neighbour to Nigeria that is struggling to overcome power outages with frequent falling of the national grid.

Nigeria supplies electricity to Niamey, Niger’s capital. If we put our thinking caps on, Nigeria should think about buying Uranium from Niger to solve our electricity problem, earn foreign exchange and create a win- win situation for our economies. This is what AfCFTA can do for us. The closure of the Nigeria-Niger border was an ECOWAS decision to compel the coup makers in Niger Republic to restore democracy in the country.

However, do you think the border closure will have any negative economic implication on Nigeria? Geographically speaking, Niger is bordered by seven countries and it is the largest in size in West Africa. It is bigger than Nigeria. The implication is that within the large mass of land measuring 1,267,000 km2, there will be no seamless trade for the period of ongoing sanctions on Niger and seven countries around it. That is huge.

As a Nigerian entrepreneur living overseas for a while now, what do you think the government should do more to encourage Nigerians abroad to come and invest in the country?

Addressing insecurity and suppressing it are keys. If security is achieved, more Nigerians and foreigners will come to invest. Let’s seek to permanently stop the proliferation of arms in wrong hands in Sambisa , creeks of Niger Delta, unknown gunmen in the east and other parts of the country There is also the need to be fair and just to all.

No part of the country should be discriminated against or unfairly treated. Where there is widespread poverty, successful persons are endangered. With all the reforms being implemented to rid the Nigerian port industry of corruption, will you say the efforts are yielding positive results as regards to cost of doing business and Ease of Doing Business in the Nigerian ports? Nothing has been achieved with the so called reforms.

What is your assessment of President Bola Tinubu’s G20 engagement?

We should look beyond assessing engagements. Let’s focus on seeing tangible results. Our leaders have been engaging in the past with beautifully scripted speech- es. What has been the outcome? At this stage, I am keen on seeing out- comes, not engrossed in the engagements.

What sectors of the economy will you advice the government to emphasise more for a quick turnaround of the economy? Power, agriculture and manufacturing, where there is adequate security. Presently, we are over 200 million with diminished capacity for textile production.

The textile industry, from the cotton farms to the factory through the entire value chain into the market can produce 500,000 permanent jobs but our country has become a dumping ground for Okrika(used clothing). This is just one example.