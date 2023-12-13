Nwabueze’s burial c’ttee inaugurated, family rolls out programme

Preparations for the burial of late legal luminary and statesman, Prof. Ben Nwabueze, got underway on December 12, with the inauguration of the national burial committee cochaired by former Commonwealth SecretaryGeneral and chairman of The Patriots, Chief Emeka Anyaoku; and President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu. Nwabueze, Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) and pioneer Secretary General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, died on October 29, in his Lagos home at the age of 91.

The Nwabueze family had earlier announced members of the burial committee to include Anyaoku and Iwuanyanwu (co-chairmen), Senator Ben Ndi Obi (vicechairman), Ambassador Okey Emuchay and Mr. Olawale Okunniyi (cosecretaries), Mr. Damien Obiefule (Assistant Secretary), Dr. Kalu Idika Kalu, Dr. Tunji Abayomi, Chief Emeka Ngige (SAN), Barrister Chijioke Okoli (SAN) and Mr. Ikechukwu Amaechi. Others include Mr. Arinze Oduah, Chief Ben Egonu, Professor Ikenna Alumona, Chief Chukka Ifejika, Prof Elochukwu Amucheazi, Hon. Somto Udeze, Mrs. Nkechi Chukwurah, Nnenna Okwuosa, Mr. Jenkins Alumona, Senator Uche Ekwunife and Hon. Pascal Aniegbuna.