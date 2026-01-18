Nwabali Shines As Eagles Clinch Bronze In Casablanca

Goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali emerged hero for Nigeria as the Super Eagles secured the bronze medal at the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), Morocco 2025, following a 4–2 penalty shootout victory over Egypt in Casablanca. The game had to be decided straight from penalties after a goalless drawin regulation time.

Eric Chelle’s side showed strong character to bounce back from their semi-final disappointm e n t against hosts Morocco earlier in the week, in the same fashion, ensuring they concluded their campaign posaitively with a place on the podium

The penalty shootout belonged to Nwabali. The Nigeria shotstopper produced two outstanding saves to deny Egypt’s star men — captain Mohamed Salah and forward Omar Marmoush — turning the con – test firmly i n Nigeria’s favour. Nigeria’s shootout did not begin smoothly, with Fisayo Dele-Bashiru seeing his effort saved by Egypt goalkeeper Ouba Shobeir.

But Nwabali quickly restored momentum with consecutive saves from Salah and Marmoush. Calm finishes from Akor Adams, Moses Simon, Alex Iwobi and Ademola Lookman sealed the victory and confirmed Nigeria’s bronze medal finish.

In regulation time, the third-place playoff was evenly contested, with limited clear-cut chances at either end. Egypt fashioned the first meaningful opportunity when Salah slipped a perfectly weighted pass through to Mahmoud Trezeguet Hassan, but Nwabali was quick off his line to smother the danger.

Salah then went close with two near-post efforts in quick succession. His first attempt, a deft flick from Mohamed Hany’s cross, was blocked by Nwabali, while the follow-up deflected off Semi Ajayi for a corner.

Nigeria thought they had broken the deadlock 10 minutes before the interval when Adams headed home from close range, but the goal was ruled out following a VAR review, with Paul Onuachu adjudged to have fouled Hamdi Fathy in the build-up.

The Super Eagles had another goal chalked off just seconds into the second half, as substitute Lookman was flagged offside before finishing clinically. Nigeria continued to probe, with efforts from Raphael Onyedika and stand-in captain Simon from distance, though both attempts were comfortably handled by Shobeir.

With neither side able to find a breakthrough in 90 minutes, the contest was decided from the spot — where Nigeria held their nerve and Nwabali proved decisive. Nigeria depart Morocco with a bronze medal and renewed belief, while Egypt are left to reflect after falling just short in a tightly fought campaign.