Super Eagles goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali has opened up about the deep personal struggles he faced after losing both parents, revealing how the tragedy almost pushed him to walk away from football.

The 29-year-old goalkeeper, who rose to continental prominence following his standout performances at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), has been dealing with profound personal loss.

His father passed away in November 2024, shortly after Nigeria’s 1–1 draw with Benin in the 2025 AFCON qualifiers.

Just weeks later, tragedy struck again when his mother died on January 1, 2025, leaving the Super Eagles shot-stopper devastated.

Nwabali Speaks On Losing Parents

Although the double loss has affected his performances on the pitch, Nwabali has now spoken openly for the first time about the heavy emotional toll the tragedy has taken on him. READ ALSO: AFCON 2025: Super Eagles’ Round Of 16 Opponent Revealed

AFCON 2025 Group C Best XI Revealed: Osimhen, Lookman, Mejbri Shine

Anthony Joshua Discharged From Hospital After Auto Crash “I don’t want to talk about my parents because in a few hours, it’ll be exactly a year since I lost my mum,” Nwabali said. “You know, I try to keep a lot of things to myself. I tried to move on, tried to be a strong guy, but most times, I want to quit.” He continued, explaining the unique pain of losing both parents in such a short period. “I mean, I lost my mum and my dad, but my mum was so dear to me, and it’s so painful to talk about it, but I feel like it hurts,” he stated. “It’s not a nice feeling for a footballer, or even a human in general, to lose both parents at the same time. My dad was a month before my mum, and I’m here playing football.” Nwabali also disclosed that he confided in Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong about his thoughts of walking away from football, crediting his teammates for the encouragement and support that helped him carry on.

“Some people move on, some don’t, but I tried to talk to my captain, William Troost-Ekong, that I want to leave football,” Nwabali admitted. “With the help of my teammates, I’ve been able to keep going, but it hurts a lot.”