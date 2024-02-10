Nwabali: Nigeria in Safe Hands as Eagles Target Fourth AFCON Title

In the history of football, there are moments where destiny chooses an individual to rise above the ordinary and etch their name in the annals of sporting history. For Stanley Nwabali, the semifinal clash between the Super Eagles of Nigeria and the Bafana Bafana of South Africa in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations was one such moments. Nwabali, a goalkeeper whose journey has been marked by resilience and determination, found himself thrust into the spotlight on Wednesday night as he became the hero for Nigeria in a dramatic penalty shootout. Since July 2017, the Super Eagles have been struggling with a goalkeeping crisis after Carl Ikeme was diagnosed with acute leukaemia.

However, the heroics of Nwabali on Wednesday seem to have put an end to this crisis. Historically, the Super Eagles have been a formidable force on the African football stage. However, a string of unreliable performances by the men between the goalposts has cast a shadow of doubt over their ability to compete at the highest level. Goalkeeping errors have become all too common, with each blunder potentially having dire consequences for Nigeria’s African Cup of Nations aspira- tions. Blunders from goalkeepers have caused dire damage to Nigeria in the past, and fans are genuinely worried that the talented 2023 cast could have their dreams of winning the AFCON eroded by the lack of solid goalkeepers.

In the 2019 AFCON, Daniel Akpeyi’s positioning blunder allowed a crucial goal against Algeria in the semi-finals. The 2022 AFCON witnessed Maduka Okoye’s lapse of concentration, leading to Nigeria’s untimely exit at the hands of a seemingly weakened Tunisian side. Francis Uzoho, assumed the role of the Eagles’ number one goalie after Okoye, had seen his spell marked by inconsistency, leading to apprehension among fans about the team’s chances at AFCON. However, Nwabali has now allayed the fears of Nigerians, following his emergence as the first choice of the team. It should be noted that in July 2021, the man-mountain goalkeeper shipped in four goals against Mexico on his Super Eagles debut in a friendly in the USA.

Three years later, he will be in goal for Nigeria in the final of the 2023 AFCON against hosts Cote d’Ivoire. The 27-year-old Chippa United No 1 has made 14 saves and posted four clean sheets in six matches, leading up to the biggest game in African football. He saved two of South Africa’s kicks in the penalty shootout in the semifinal, as well as pulled off game-defining saves against Angola, Cote d’Ivoire, and Bafana Bafana in regulation and extra time. The Super Eagles are aiming to clinch their fourth AFCON title when they face Cote d’Ivoire today in Abidjan.

The former Go Round FC of Port Harcourt goalkeeper is one of the players that carry the hope of more than 200 million Nigerians, and it is safe to say Nigeria is now in safe hands.