Nwabali Needs Competition; Cameroon, Not Gabon, Eagles’ Main Threat –Ipaye

Ex-international Wasiu Ipaye has urged Super Eagles coach, Eric Chelle, to address goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali’s attitude and ensure healthy competition in the goalkeeping department ahead of the crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup playoff matches.

Speaking in an interview with our correspondent, the former ACB of Lagos star said Chelle must pay close attention to goalkeeper Nwabali’s mentality and ensure discipline and focus in the squad. “Nobody is an island. Even if Nwabali is the number one, he must know that there are others ready to compete,” Ipaye explained.

“I thank God I heard from the media that the coach is considering recalling Maduka Okoye. That kind of competition is good for the team because Nwabali seems to be behaving like he’s the only one. Once there’s competition, he will sit tight.”

The Eagles are set to play against Gabon in the playoff semi-final on Thursday, November 13, in Rabat, Morocco. If they win the match, they will face the winner of the second semi-final, which is between Cameroon and the Democratic Republic of Congo, three days later.

The ex-international expressed confidence that the Eagles have what it takes to overcome Gabon, but warned that Cameroon remains Nigeria’s biggest threat on the road to qualification. “I believe Gabon is not a threat to us. It’s the Cameroonians that I’m afraid of,” Ipaye said.

“The way they are playing right now, that match is going to be a real duel. Nigeria and Cameroon have been fierce rivals since the early ’90s, and it’s always a tough battle.” Ipaye advised the Eagles to take the qualifiers one step at a time, starting with the clash against Gabon before turning attention to the Indomitable Lions.