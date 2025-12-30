New Telegraph

December 30, 2025
‘Nwabali Is Carrying Knee, Ankle Injuries’

Super Eagles coach, Eric Chelle, has said he has yet to decide on No. 1 goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali, who is nursing both knee and ankle injuries.

The coach disclosed the fitness concerns surrounding Nwabali at the pre-match press briefing for today’s Group C clash against Uganda.

“He has a little pain in his knee and has problems with his ankle,” Eric Chelle said. “We have a final training before the match and then I will decide.

“We will manage for the team.” Nwabali has played the Super Eagles’ first two games in Morocco despite fears that he is carrying injuries from his South African club Chippa United.

