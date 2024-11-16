Nwabali Excused Ahead Of 2024 AFCON Qualifier In Uyo

Share

Super Eagles’ head coach, Augustine Eguavoen has excused first-choice goalkeeper, Stanley Nwabali from the squad ahead of Monday’s final 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying match against the Amavubi of Rwanda in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

The unanimous decision comes as Nwabali mourns the loss of his father, Chief Godspower Onyekam Abali, Onyeogazrim 1 of Okwuzi who passed away at the age of 67.

Team Administrator, Dayo Enebi Achor confirmed the development in an interview, saying, “He has been excused from the game.

READ ALSO:

“However, the player will come to watch the match and cheer his teammates on.”

Nwabali shared the sad news of his father’s passing on his social media account on Friday.

In Nwabali’s absence, the battle for the starting goalkeeper position at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium will be between Italy-based Maduka Okoye and Ethiopia-based Amas Obasogie.

Both goalkeepers will aim to prove their mettle in this crucial match, as the Super Eagles look to secure a strong finish in their AFCON qualifying campaign.

The team and coaching staff have expressed their support for Nwabali during this difficult time.

They emphasized the importance of unity and solidarity as they prepare for Monday’s significant encounter.

Share

Please follow and like us: