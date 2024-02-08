Nwabali Credits Teammates For Heroics At 2023 AFCON

Super Eagles goalkeeper, Stanley Nwabali, is happy about his heroic showing in the ongoing African Cup of Nations, AFCON, but refused to take plaudits alone, creating his teammates for his progress in the team despite being one of the newest members.

The Super Eagles defeated Bafana Bafana of South Africa 4-2 on penalties, securing a spot in the final of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Chippa United goalkeeper, Nwabali, was the hero of the match, saving two penalties and making several impressive saves during the regular time of the game. This win earned Nwabali his first award in the competition.

The 27-year-old did not take credit for the victory, instead attributing it to the team’s winning work ethic.

“It has been a good team performance throughout this tournament. I appreciate the management and coaches,” Nwabali said after the game.

“These guys have really guided me a lot throughout this tournament, and I feel so happy.

“It is an amazing experience so far for ud for me personally but the job is not completed, we have to keep pushing until we achieve our target which is winning the cup for Nigeria”