February 15, 2024
Nwabali, Complete Solution To Eagles’ Goalkeeping Crisis – Rufai

Former Nigerian international, Peter Rufai, has stated that Nigeria’s goalkeeping crisis has been vanquished with the performance of Stanley Nwabili for the Super Eagles at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

Rufai admitted having reservations about a goalkeeper drafted into the national team only weeks before a major tournament but Nwabali dispelled his fear from the first match of the competition.

“The first time I would see Nwabali was the match against Equatorial Guinea but immediately I assessed his perfor- mance, his movement, communication, composure and I said to myself Nigeria has been able to solve this problem – the yearning of Nigeria getting a better goalkeeper for the Super Eagles.

“Nwabali in that first match [against Equatorial Guinea] satisfied me and I was happy with what I saw, Nigerians were happy with what they saw as well but it didn’t just end there, he showed his class throughout the tournament,” he stated

