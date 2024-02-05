New Telegraph

February 5, 2024
February 5, 2024
Nwabali battles South Africa’s Williams for best goalkeeper

The battle for the Golden Glove of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations has become intense between Nigeria’s Stanley Nwabali and Ronwen Williams of South Africa. Both goalkeepers have kept clean sheets in their last four matches and will face each other in the semi-finals on Wednesday.

Nwabali only conceded one goal in the tournament, which was in the Super Eagles’ opening 1-1 draw with Equatorial Guinea. Williams, on the other hand, let in two goals for Bafana Bafana when they lost 2-0 to Mali in their first match.

Interestingly, both goalkeepers play in South Africa, with Nwabali representing Chippa United and Williams playing for Mamelodi Sundowns. As things stand, both goalkeepers have secured four clean sheets each, which is more than any other goalkeeper has been able to achieve in Cote d’Ivoire.

