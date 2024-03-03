Nwabali Attracts Attention Of Two Clubs

Super Eagles of Nigeria goalkeeper, Stanley Nwabali, is reportedly set to leave his South African club, Chippa United, in the forthcoming summer transfer window.

This was revealed by football transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, on Sunday morning, saying Al-Ettifaq of Saudi Arabia and Queens Park Rangers in England are interested in the goalkeeper following his performance at the just concluded AFCON 2023.

He tweeted: “Nigeria GK Stanley Nwabali, on the list of different clubs as Al Ettifaq in Saudi and Queens Park Rangers in the UK, have enquired about him.

READ ALSO:

“His South African club Chippa United will consider his future move in the next months.”

Nwabali is widely expected to leave Chippa United this summer, after impressing with the Super Eagles at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

The stopper kept four clean sheets as Nigeria won Silver at the tournament.