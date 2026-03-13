NWAAC To Focus On Women’s Health, Wellness In 2026 Awards

Glomay Alliance Company Limited is set to host its annual Nigerian Women Achievers Awards and Conference (NWAAC) in commemoration of the 2026 International Women’s Day (IWD).

This year’s event, billed to hold on 17 April in Lagos, Nigeria, will bring together female leaders, entrepreneurs and professionals in celebration of women shaping conversations and policy across diverse industries in Nigeria.

The Chief Executive Officer of Glomay Alliance Company Limited and Convener of NWAAC, Amb. Joy Osusu, explained that this year’s theme, “Women: Listen, Act, Transform”, aligns with the 2026 International Women’s Day theme, “Give to Gain” as the event emphasises the importance of collaboration, female empowerment and prioritising women’s health

“In line with this year’s International Women’s Day theme, we are set to give back to our community.

“We will not only be spotlighting women who are upholding excellence in their various fields to inspire the younger generation, but the event will also double as a medical outreach focusing on women’s health and wellness.

“We have also opened our doors for collaboration with some NGOs to cover more ground.

“Women’s health is a vital aspect of our society, and it is essential that we prioritise it,” she said.

As part of the firm’s strategic alliance to advance women’s health, it is partnering with health institutions such as BMO Foundation Foundation, Fola Healthy Living Initiative and Hopesavers Foundation amongst others to deepen the message of the importance of health and wellbeing across women communities.

Also enlisted are top medical personnel to educate and counsel women on their health issues. Speaking at the conference segment are; Dr Olawuyi Olubukola,The Provost, LUTH College of Nursing Sciences. Idiaraba; NR Bernice Olusola Aketi; Dr Nike Miracle Badmus; Dr. Mrs Olufemi-Iseyemi Folakemi Olufunbi , A Critical Care Nurse and CEO Fola Healthy Living Initiatives and Nollywood Actress & CEO Amoke Aremo Wellness Center, Bimpe Akintunde.

By embracing the call to listen, act and transform, she noted that women can build greater resilience and strengthen their support systems while leading healthier and more productive lives.

According to her, when women truly listen, they can “hear the quiet strength of a mother balancing work and health, and the hopes of a young girl dreaming beyond the limits of her circumstances.

“When we act, those stories become plans. We are able to fund community clinics, create awareness and push for policies that place women at their peak of creativity and impact.

“And when we transform, we rewrite the narratives. Health improves, families thrive, economies grow, and a new generation of women steps forward, confident that their voices matter.

“Let us commit today to listen deeply, act decisively, and transform the landscape of women’s health in every corner of our world,” she said.

The Nigerian Women Achievers Awards/Conference 2026 is a premier event celebrating women’s excellence and empowerment in Nigeria.

“It is a prestigious awards ceremony that recognizes and celebrates top women achievers in Nigeria bringing together women leaders, entrepreneurs, professionals, and students to recognize and celebrate their achievements.