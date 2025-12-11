NVN Africa’ll Mobilise Youths On Leadership, Sustainable Devt –Shagari

The Vice Chairman of Non-Aligned Movement Youth Organization (NAMYO) Africa Region, Muhammad Bello Shagari, has announced the forthcoming launch of the NAMYO Volunteer Network (NVN Africa), a continent-wide platform designed to mobilise and empower young people for service, leadership and sustainable development.

The launch is billed for December 16, at the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Centre, Abuja. The organisation said the NVN Africa Mobile and Web Application will serve as the core driver of the initiative.

The platform, he explained, will verify volunteer activities, track service hours, award digital badges and certifications, and connect young Africans to civic, humanitarian, environmental, educational and community development projects across the continent.

Shagari said the initiative combines technology with structured volunteer opportunities, adding that NVN Africa is positioned to become a major driver of youth mobilisation, skills development and community transformation in Africa.