Nutritionist Tasks FG On Multifaceted Interventions To Tackle Malnutrition

Disturbed over the high number of malnourished children in Nigeria, a nutritionist, Alheri Billyok, has called on the government of Nigeria to explore multifaceted interventions to address infant malnourishment in the country.

Billyok, an Nguvu Change Leader urged the government across all levels, to increase focus on nutritional education in school syllabus, as she stressed the need to spotlight the critical need for infant health and safety.

In a statement made available to our correspondent on Tuesday, she noted that curbing malnutrition would help foster a future generation of nutritionally conscious children, along with mothers and carers who were intentional about food choices.

Recall that In October this year, the Red Cross expressed concern over a severe increase in child malnutrition in conflict-hit northeast Nigeria.

Earlier in June, the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) ) had also reported that around 11 million Nigerian children were experiencing severe child food poverty or consuming no more than just two out of eight food groups.

Billyok who also doubles as a dietician and data analyst, noted that, “These Nigerian children represent nearly two-thirds of the 181 million under-fives globally who are enduring severe food poverty. Nutrient-rich foods like eggs, fish, and poultry are missing from their diets, leading to malnutrition and stunted growth. Nguvu Change Leader—aims to spotlight the critical need for infant health and safety.”

Quoting a 2021 UNICEF report that ranks Nigeria second globally for its stunting burden, she added, “The crisis of an estimated two million malnourished children must be addressed urgently. Although the World Bank urged the Federal Government to invest more in nutrition programmes this October, raising public awareness is equally vital.”

Billyok awareness of children’s suffering began as a volunteer in the dietetics department of a public hospital in Kaduna State, where she witnessed malnutrition’s severe effects firsthand.

She also noticed how young mothers often reverted to unhealthy feeding habits after early antenatal and vaccination sessions.

In response, she initiated an online petition, appealing to the Ministry of Education, the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), and nursery and primary schools in Kaduna State to integrate nutritional education into the curriculum.

“It’s never too early to teach children about the risks of consuming processed and fizzy foods. This knowledge can also encourage mothers and carers to make healthier choices for their children.”

