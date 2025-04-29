Nutritionist Laments High Rate Of Diabetes, BP In S’East

Share

A nutritionist and proprietor of Nnaochie Foods in Awka, Anambra state, Mazi Ndubuisi Eze, has lamented what he called the high rate of diabetes and blood pressure in the South East, contending that only the consumption of native foods is the remedy.

Eze who spoke to reporters in Awka posited that the consumption of native local food would save huge sums of money spent by patients at the hospitals.

The nutritionist who is also the proprietor of Nnaochie Foods noted that those native foods are accessable and can be cultivated for commercial quality.

“Today we hear of high blood pressure diabetes, infertility in men and other sicknesses and they are being caused by these synthetic foods that we consume and that is why we had to reintroduce our local cussing to provide panesia for all these diseases.

“Here the restaurant utilizes traditional ingredients such as Ogiri, Uziza, Uda, Okpei, Ehure, Utazi, Uziza, Scent Leaves, and other native condiments, ensuring that each meal is both flavorful and wholesome.

