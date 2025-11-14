Nutrition Int’l Prepares For Next MNCHW Campaign In Sokoto

Nutrition International, in its review meeting with stakeholders on Maternal and New Child Health Week, MNCHW, held in Sokoto State, have proffered a way forward, from the challenges of the last round of the MNCHW campaign.

Coincidentally, they are now at an advanced stage of preparation for the next round of the MNCHW campaign.

The meeting focuses on the objectives, to ensure access of mothers and children of 0-59 months to key mother and child survival interventions in Sokoto state; provide 85 per cent of children 6-59 months supplement with Vitamin A and ensure all children of 12-59 months are dewormed with Albendazole.

Data from the last round of MNCHW, challenges, way forward to the challenges and preparation for the next round of MNCHW were also discussed at the meeting.

According to Ayobami Oyedeji, State Coordinator, Nutrition International, “preparation for the next round of MNCHW, agreed on at the meeting, provides the committee with Vitamin A (Red and Blue), and support community mobilisation and provide town awareness of one person throughout the 244 wards.

“At the meeting, we also agreed to provide a supporting operations room for data validation and data quality awareness and, as well, support the engagement of ward development Chairmen.”

There were goodwill messages from Nutrition International partners-Helen Keller International, Action Against Hunger, Life Helpers Initiative, Catholic Relief Services and RUWOYD.

The next round of the MNCHW campaign is slated for November 24-28, 2025.