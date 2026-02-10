Nutrition International Trains 300 Sokoto Health Workers On DRF

Sokoto States Ministry of Health in collaboration with Nutrition International, has conducted training for about three hundred public health workers at the Primary Health Care, PHC, level on diverse areas of Drug Revolving Funds, DRF, scheme.

The five-day training splits into two batches according to Nutrition International Sokoto State Coordinator, Oyedeji Ayobami, was aimed to update participants with the latest trends in Drug Revolving Funds, DRF.

“Having realized that the last training we had for such categories of health workers was done in the year 2021, Nutrition International deemed it necessary to train and retrain both new and old categories of health workers on DRF.

“The training is in two batches – first, for those who we had trained before and, for those managing health facilities but, not trained on DRF.

“Nutrition International, decided to come in, and organise this training to ensure that, the management of DRF is scaled up, for those health workers initially trained and those not trained at all.

“The training is a rigorous exercise of theory and practical stages to ensure that participants actually understand the training,” he stated.

Parts of the training agenda for the Nutrition International supported DRF scale up facilities include, DRF governance and roles of facility DRF management committee; Procurement process for DRF commodities; Introduction to DRF financial management, DRF pricing and mark-up elements; Introduction to internal market operations; Reporting and supervision.

On hand to drive home the training sessions were DRF resource persons.

The five-day training session was rounded up with group work on common DRF challenges; practical exercises and case studies, and post test.

A cross section of the participants expressed their gratitude to Nutrition International and Sokoto state ministry of health, for availing them the opportunity to be part of the training and retraining session.

They however assured to implement all that they learned in the course of the training to better their services.