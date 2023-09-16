Allocate More Money to Address Funding Gap In Nutrition in Nigeria, UNICEF Nutrition Specialist, Tells Govts

Nkeiru Enwelum is a nutrition specialist with the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF). She told ISIOMA MADIKE in this interview in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, that chronic malnutrition has an impact on child school performance and retentive thinking, and limits his or her income generating abilities. Excerpts:

One of the catch phrases used frequently during the media dialogue is more money for nutrition and more nutrition for the money. What does the phrase mean?

We are talking about increased investment in nutrition and the results that you see at individual, community, and country level when you invest in nutrition. When we say more money for nutrition and more nutrition for the money, it’s a catchy phrase that tries to get more money for investment, especially at the public financing level. Nutrition is a sector that is often not given attention.

But attention should be given to it in terms of more policies, programme implementation and more funding because nutrition affects so many areas of our life. It has an impact on our wellbeing, lives, good health, child survival, maternal survival, school performance and the economy of countries and the ability to generate income.

When we say more money for nutrition we are saying when more money is put into nutrition programmes there will be more results in terms of increased productivity for the population, less money that is spent on healthcare and seeing the country improve in its GDP every year. The government is doing well but it should increase budgetary allocation to improve the scary situation of infant malnutrition in the country.

Is it right to say that malnutrition is silently killing the Nigerian child?

In a manner of speaking, yes. There are estimates to show that about 45 per cent of all child deaths under five are attributed to malnutrition. The nutrition situation in the country is already so much so that for acute malnutrition we have about three million children who are already stunted.

Stunting is the result of chronic or recurrent under nutrition, usually associated with poverty, poor maternal health and nutrition; frequent illness and/or in- appropriate feeding and care in early life. Stunting prevents children from reaching their physical and cognitive potential.

In terms of micronutrients deficiency, we have up to 23 million children, who are suffering from it. Nutrition is a silent killer because it is contributing to the deaths of children under five.

What can be done to save this category of children and to make sure they don’t join these statistics?

In order to save the children suffering from acute malnutrition now, we need massive investment. Treatment of acute malnutrition requires urgent lifesaving interventions, usually in a clinical setting to be able to make sure that these children don’t die or live with life- long consequences of acute malnutrition.

We need to also ensure that more children don’t join this statistics of three million children. When we say three million children that’s a large number but to put it into context, our national stadium in Abuja holds 60,000 capacity and three million children will fill that stadium over 50 times over.

That is the magnitude of what we are talking about. To make sure that more children don’t join this statistics we need to ensure that we are implementing preventive actions through the health system; ensure that children are getting their vitamin A, their de-worming and they are also getting complementary foods.

Through the food system we make sure that there is access to safe, quality, nutritious diet for children and to make sure we are focusing all these interventions from the moment the woman finds out she’s pregnant until the child’s second birthday. This is because research and science has told us that that is a critical window of opportunity where we can get optimum results for the health and wellbeing of children.

What’s the relationship between child nutrition and poor performance in education?

Linking it back to the last point that I made about investing in nutrition in the first 1000 days of the child, the human brain develops to about 75 per cent capacity by the time the child is two years of age.

At that critical moment when the child is born before he turns two years of age, the brain is doing a lot of growth and development at that time. When we don’t make sure to give good nutrition at this stage, the child’s brain would develop properly.

We have what we call chronic malnutrition, which is called stunting. It has an impact on child school performance and retentive thinking, cognitive behaviour and all of these things can impact the outcome of the child’s performance in school and ultimately in the long run, limit his income generating abilities.

Can breastfeeding be linked to malnutrition as well?

Yes, because colostrum is the first vaccine that the child gets. If a child is exclusively breastfed in the first six months of life that child is very unlikely to develop malnutrition; that child is also not likely to develop diarrhea, and such a child is likely to grow properly and meet all the developmental milestones to thrive properly.

Then after six months of age when complementary foods are introduced and the child is also still receiving breast milk, science has shown that that child is likely to grow properly, not be malnourished and will not fall sick easily. Nutrition and breastfeeding are intricately linked.

When we talk about foods, people think about rice beans and yam but breast milk is the first food that every child receives and that means it has everything to do with nutrition.