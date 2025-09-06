Nutrition Funding Gap, Huge Source Of Concern In Nigeria –Experts

Children are supposed to be precious gifts in every family; the hope of the future. But, this seems far from being the case in Nigeria as many of these children battle severe malnutrition. ISIOMA MADIKE reports.

Nigeria’s present reality is compounded by the situation of child malnutrition. The country’s place in the undernourishment crisis became clearer when, a few weeks ago, the Chairman of the House Committee on Food and Nutrition, Hon. Chike Okafor, raised concern, saying that malnutrition is costing Nigeria about $1.5 billion annually.

Earlier, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Public Health, Mrs Uju Anwukah, had revealed that Nigeria currently ranks second globally and first in Africa on the malnutrition index.

Okafor and Anwukah made the disclosures during the National Summit on Nutrition and Food Security organised by the House of Representatives Committee on Food and Nutrition.

Okafor said the summit was convened to proffer solutions to the growing concern over the impact of malnutrition and inadequate food access on Nigerians. He pointed out that malnutrition has severe economic implications beyond health consequences.

He listed stunting, low birth weight, anaemia among children, adolescent girls, and women, as part of health costs of malnutrition.

He said: “The cost of inaction on these parameters on Nigeria’s economy is aggregated to about 12.2% of the country’s Gross National Income, about $56 billion, based on data from Nutrition International and the World Bank.”

Okafor added that food insecurity has been worsened by post-harvest losses, which the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) estimates at $2 billion annually.

He disclosed that his committee was working with stakeholders across the country’s 36 states to change the narrative as the situation is “unacceptable and unsustainable.

“This colossal loss alone is more than the nutrition budget of the Ministries of Agriculture, Health, Education and Women Affairs put together.

“First of all, we are undertaking strategic capacity building sessions to have a better understanding of the root and dynamics of current nutrition and food security challenges in Nigeria.

“A wise man once said that once you are not informed, you are deformed,” he added.

Anwukah, while speaking on “Strengthening Nutrition Coordination in Nigeria through the N-774 Initiative,” also stated that the Federal Government is taking urgent steps to address the alarming trend.

She stated that the country signed up for the N-774 Initiative as a means of addressing malnutrition from the grassroots level, even as she explained that the initiative had already been endorsed by the National Council on Food Security and the Nigerian Governors’ Forum for full implementation.

Former Communication Specialist for the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), Geoffrey Njoku, said that the Nigerian government should put in enough funds into nutrition to overcome the malnutrition challenges the country faces at the moment.

He said: “There are funding gaps that need to be filled. Government needs to put its own money into dealing with the issue of child nutrition in Nigeria as Children remain the most vulnerable to food insecurity.”

Malnutrition is visible in most Nigerian neighbourhoods where naked kids with shrunken frames are common sights. Their pictures cast a dark shadow over a rising Nigeria, where millions of children have inadequate nutrients that nurture their tiny bodies.

Many of them are skinny, listless and sick in their localities. If they survive, they will grow up shorter, weaker and less smart than their better-fed peers, according to experts.

Some of them weigh 5 kg, about half of what they should. Others are light as a leaf. Out of ignorance, their mothers jab their protruding stomachs, infrequently. They live mostly in the remote areas and are usually within the age bracket of two years.

Most of them are pipe-stem thin with rather large teeth jut from almost perpetually open mouths etched on a face with skull-tight skin and buzz-cut hair. They often grit their teeth when they talk.

However, it has been observed that most of the malnourished children come from Nigeria’s poorest groups where literacy level is low and poverty high.

Their mothers are themselves often undernourished, forced into early marriages when they reach puberty, and give birth to underweight babies with weak immune systems.

This is not surprising.

In many Nigerian neighbourhoods are children whose bones are popping out of their bodies. The sunken eyes, drooping faces, swollen bellies, chapped lips and wrinkled skins are also commonplace in most states of the federation.

This, typically, is the physical description of a child, who is malnourished.

Due to lack of food and insufficient health supply, many children in Nigeria suffer from this heartbreaking malady.

But, Nigerians, as a minimum, deserve a life free from hunger, considering her resources. Unfortunately, both poverty and hunger have continued to haunt the country’s landscape.

Hunger is both a cause and consequence of poverty, as people on low income tend to have worse diets, while people who lack adequate nutrition struggle harder to extricate themselves from poverty.

The scary picture is the same all over.

Illiteracy or lack of awareness has, indeed, taken its toll on Nigerian kids. Mothers, in most communities, according to findings, do not also breastfeed their children well, chiefly because of ignorance or lack of nutrients in their own bodies.

They often rely on offering artificial milk and contaminated water, making their children prone to illnesses like diarrhea, which prevents nutrient absorption.

Almost as shocking as Nigeria’s high prevalence of child malnutrition, is the country’s failure to reduce it. This is in spite of her supposed wealth.

“It is a national shame. Child malnutrition is a marker of the many things that are not going right for the poor masses,” said Nkeiruka Enwelum, a Nigerian, USA-based nutrition specialist.

Enwelum emphasised the critical need to address child malnutrition in Nigeria, highlighting the severe consequences and the importance of preventative measures.

She stressed that malnutrition, including stunting, wasting, and underweight, can lead to irreversible impacts on children’s cognitive and physical development, impacting their future productivity and potential.

She also told this reporter that chronic malnutrition has an impact on child school performance and retentive thinking, and limits his or her income generating abilities.

She said: “We are talking about increased investment in nutrition and the results that you see at individual, community, and country level when you invest in nutrition.

“When we say more money for nutrition and more nutrition for the money, it’s a catchy phrase that tries to get more money for investment, especially at the public financing level. Nutrition is a sector that is often not given adequate attention.

“But attention should be given to it in terms of more policies, programme implementation and more funding because nutrition affects so many areas of our life.

“It has an impact on our wellbeing, lives, good health, child survival, maternal survival, school performance and the economy of countries and the ability to generate income.

“When we say more money for nutrition we are saying when more money is put into nutrition programmes there will be more results in terms of increased productivity for the population, less money that is spent on healthcare and seeing the country improve in its GDP every year.

“Though the government is doing well, it should increase budgetary allocation to improve the scary situation of infant malnutrition in the country. Is it right to say that malnutrition is silently killing the Nigerian child?

“In a manner of speaking, yes; there are estimates to show that about 45 per cent of all child deaths under five are attributed to malnutrition.

“The nutrition situation in the country is already so much so that for acute malnutrition we have about three million children who are already stunted.

“Stunting is the result of chronic or recurrent under nutrition, usually associated with poverty, poor maternal health and nutrition; frequent illness and/or in- appropriate feeding and care in early life. It prevents children from reaching their physical and cognitive potential.”

But, it does appear that the country’s efforts at reducing the number of undernourished kids have been largely hampered by grinding poverty where many cannot afford the amount and types of food they need.

In addition, shoddy management of food stocks, over reliance on carbohydrate-rich food that fill the poor rather than truly nourish them in the country’s poorest rural settings, according to findings, have not only added to the problem but have worsened it.

Despite the starvation crisis in some parts of the world, they somehow look good next to the malnourished Nigerians. One of the major reasons for this, according to Enwelum, is because the mothers are underweight themselves.

“They have to work all day even during their pregnancy, and with the very little food they get, they eventually drain out.

“The foetus, however, eats whatever they want when they are in the womb, but the lack of nutrition while they are growing up hits them as early as the age of two.

“The ones who suffer this cannot afford necessary vitamins and iron tablets and thus grow weaker and weaker. If they are lucky, they do not have to suffer for a long time.

“Exclusive breastfeeding has been recommended as the best method of feeding infants in the first six months of birth. Signs of growth faltering in kids show because some mothers introduce their babies to artificial milk early.

“This unknowingly denies the newborns colostrum, the first yellowish milk produced by the breast which contains vitamins, minerals and protein that provide a substantial amount of antibodies.

“Breast milk is composed of colostrum for the first few days. This colostrum is very rich in protein, phospholipid, cholesterol and immunoglobulin and effective brain development requires a good amount of protein.

“To be able to mount a good defense mechanism, we need immunoglobulin; hence colostrum in the first few days is beneficial to the babies,” she added.

A Chief Consultant Family Physician and past President of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Dr Osahon Enabulele, however said that many women do not believe that their babies can do without supplementary fluids.

Every woman, Enabulele said, can breastfeed. Unless there is something seriously wrong, the doctor insisted, a mother’s breasts are capable of producing sufficient milk.

“We are what we eat. Not just that, food is what makes you and nutrition comes out of food and one thing we also know is that, if a person is not adequately nourished, the person is practically in no place to do much of anything.

“We can make complementary foods from our locally available foods in such a way that they will be adequate in nutrients.

“Complementary foods must be filled with key vitamins, minerals, the right energy and other essential nutrients to bridge the gap between what is provided by breast milk and nutrients needed by your growing baby,” he stated.

He added: “Colostrum is the first vaccine that the child gets. If a child is exclusively breastfed in the first six months of life, that child is very unlikely to develop malnutrition; that child is also not likely to develop diarrhea, and such a child is likely to grow properly and meet all the developmental milestones to thrive properly.

“Then after six months of age when complementary foods are introduced and the child is also still receiving breast milk, science has shown that that child is likely to grow properly, not be malnourished and will not fall sick easily.

“Nutrition and breastfeeding are intricately linked.

“When we talk about foods, people think about rice, beans and yam but breast milk is the first food that every child receives and that means it has everything to do with nutrition.”

A nutrition expert, Dr Chris Isokpunwu, said that the country needs massive investment to save the children suffering from acute malnutrition. Treatment of acute malnutrition, he said, requires urgent lifesaving interventions, usually in a clinical setting to be able to make sure that these children don’t die or live with life-long consequences of acute malnutrition.

“We need to also ensure that more children don’t join this statistics of millions of malnourished children in the country.

“To make sure that more children don’t join this statistics, we need to ensure that we are implementing preventive actions through the health system; ensure that children are getting their vitamin A, their de-worming and they are also getting complementary foods.

“Through the food system we make sure that there is access to safe, quality, nutritious diet for children and to make sure we are focusing all these interventions from the moment the woman finds out she’s pregnant until the child’s second birthday.

“This is because research and science has told us that that is a critical window of opportunity where we can get optimum results for the health and wellbeing of children. The human brain develops to about 75 per cent capacity by the time the child is two years of age.

“At that critical moment when the child is born before he turns two years of age, the brain is doing a lot of growth and development at that time. When we don’t make sure to give good nutrition at this stage, the child’s brain won’t develop properly.

“We have what we call chronic malnutrition, which is called stunting.

“It has an impact on child school performance and retentive thinking, cognitive behaviour and all of these things can impact the outcome of the child’s performance in school and ultimately in the long run, limit his income generating abilities,” he further said.

Arjan De Wagt, Deputy Representative of Programmes at UNICEF India, and former Chief Nutritionist, said that about 55 per cent of child deaths are attributed to malnutrition in Nigeria.

He added that malnutrition of a mother could result in disability of a child or miscarriage.

Worldwide, hunger afflicts nearly a billion people, many of whom are children. Nigeria is not an exception to this.

Over extended periods, hunger causes malnutrition, which, according to experts, in turn makes the victims vulnerable to diseases, which can result in death.

One in four of the world’s children are said to be stunted by the ravages of malnutrition, while the bodies and brains of one in three children in developing countries are damaged by malnutrition.

Iodine deficiency, a form of malnutrition caused by a lack of specific nutrients, is said to affect one-third of schoolchildren in developing countries and is associated with a loss of 10 to 15 Intelligence Quotient (IQ) points.