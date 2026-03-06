Nutrition Council Sets Up Panel To Develop Funding Structure For Nutrition Interventions

The National Council on Nutrition (NCN), chaired by Vice President Kashim Shettima has set up a Nutrition Financing Subcommittee to develop a funding structure to finance Nigeria’s nutrition interventions.

This came just as the Vice President has called for ringfencing nutrition financing in order to bridge the gap between promises made and lives changed, saying the National Nutrition Bill should be pursued with urgency.

The committee constituted yesterday during a meeting of the NCN held virtually was expected to come up with a financing roadmap within 30 days and present the document to the National Council on Nutrition (NCN) and the National Economic Council (NEC) for review and final adoption.

According to a presidential spokesman, Stanley Nkwocha, in a release, members of the sub-committee chaired by the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Muhammad Ali Pate, include the Ministers of Education, Water Resources, Women Affairs, and Science and Technology, as well as the Deputy Chief of Staff to the President and the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Public Health, while the Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning will serve as the Secretariat. Shettima also directed the involvement of development partners and private investors in the committee, including the Aliko Dangote Foundation.

Disclosing the outcome of the meeting, the Vice President said: “Council recognises the importance of establishing a strong legal and institutional framework to sustain coordination, financing, and accountability across sectors. Council therefore resolves that the National Nutrition Bill should be pursued with urgency.

“The Ad-hoc Technical Committee will continue its work and will be co-chaired by the Federal Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning and the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, reflecting the central role of both financing and food systems in improving nutrition outcomes.”