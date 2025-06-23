Nutri-Milk Superkids Fetes Lagos Children Fun Memories

Share

In a bid to deepen engagement with children, CWAY Food & Beverages, through its flagship fruit milk drink’ Nutri-Milk Superkid’s, hosted a spectacular Children’s Day party on May 27 in Lagos.

Themed “Cheers to our Superkids!”, the event was a full-circle experiential activation that reinforced the brand’s commitment to not only nourishing young minds but also celebrating their brightest moments.

The event attracted children from schools across Lagos who were treated to a magical blend of entertainment, education, and unforgettable memories—all underpinned by the brand’s enduring slogan: “Smart Drink for Smart Kids.”

This year’s event was a purposeful gathering that echoed Nutri-Milk Superkids’ nutritional promise — particularly its inclusion of DHA, an essential nutrient for brain development.

The interactions include games, face painting, high-energy danceoffs to an exclusive cinema screening and the surprise celebrity appearance. Indeed, the day was curated to reflect everything NutriMilk Superkids stands for: vibrancy, nourishment, and growth.

