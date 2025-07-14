NUT Lauds Oborevwori For Upgrading Teachers’ Service, Retirement Years

The Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) in Delta State has lauded Governor Sheriff Oborevwori for upgrading the years of service and years of retirement for teachers across the state.

This came few days after hundreds of civil servants on the payroll of the state were forced into compulsory retirement over age falsification and sundry irregularities.

The State Chairman, Comrade Titus Okotie in Asaba yesterday said the Governor has through better welfare packages boost the morale of teachers.

He expressed optimism that the bottlenecks surrounding the stagnant promotion of primary school teachers would soon end.

He maintained that as a listening gentleman, within the shortest time, the Governor would lay the agitation to rest. He urged parents and guardians not to abandon their parental care over their children.

He ruled out any possible imposition by fifth columnist on the upcoming election of the Union, and hinted that positions have been zoned.