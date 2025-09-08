NUT Donates Lesson Plans To Enhance Teaching Standards In Sokoto

The Sokoto State Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education has reaffirmed its commitment to sustaining unscheduled visits to schools across the state throughout the 2025/2026 first-term academic session.

The Commissioner for Education, Professor Ahmad Ladan Ala, made this known while addressing five inspection teams at Sheikh Abubakar Gummi Memorial College before their departure to monitor compliance with the ministry’s directive on school resumption and commencement of academic activities.

In a show of support for the ongoing reforms, the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) Sokoto State chapter donated standardised lesson notes and lesson plans to schools visited by the inspection teams across the state.

Professor Ala noted that the continued monitoring exercise is part of efforts to consolidate the successes recorded in the previous academic session.

He charged the inspection teams to remain diligent in their responsibilities and report any challenges encountered for prompt action.

He further commended Governor Dr. Ahmad Aliyu’s administration for implementing critical mechanisms aimed at revitalising the state’s education sector.

While monitoring student and teacher attendance at Sultan Bello Secondary School and Nana Girls Secondary School, the Executive Secretary of the State Teachers’ Service Board, Hajiya Aisha Aliyu Zarummai, expressed satisfaction with the turnout and discipline observed.

She urged both staff and students to maintain the momentum, warning that absenteeism and lateness would not be tolerated in any public school across the state.

During the monitoring exercise, the State NUT Chairman, Comrade Murtala Muhd Sokoto, and the State Chairman of the All Nigeria Conference of Principals of Secondary Schools (ANCOPPS), Comrade Muhd Ikililu, called on parents and guardians to ensure their children return to school promptly.

They emphasised that the academic term has already begun and that early resumption is key to academic success.

The high-level monitoring and supervision exercise involves directors from the ministry and its parastatals, zonal directors, and quality assurance officers, all working collectively to enforce standards and strengthen the quality of basic and secondary education in Sokoto State.