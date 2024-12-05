NUT Commends Oyo Govt For Recruiting 19,500 Teachers In 5 Years

Share

The Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Oyo State wing, has commended the Oyo State Govt for the recruitment of 19,500 teachers within five years of Governor Seyi Makinde’s administration.

The union made the commendation in a statement signed by the Chairman, Com. Oladimeji Raji, and the Secretary, Com. Salami Olukayode, and made available to newsmen in Ibadan on Thursday.

The duo said that the recruitment of new teachers would address the problems of inadequate manpower in the education sector and promote teaching and learning.

They also expressed appreciation of the teachers in Oyo State to Governor Seyi Makinde over the appointment of the 14,500 qualified teachers within one and a half years of his second term, and 5,000 teachers in his first term, into the teaching service of Oyo State through Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board, SUBEB and the Teaching Service Commission, TESCOM.

The statement read this: “Your disposition towards turning the tide of the education system of Oyo State remains unprecedented and unmatched not only in the annal of recruitment history of our dear state in recent times, but also across the entire thirty-six states of the Federation including the Federal Capital Territory.

“Your Excellency Sir, your achievements in the education sector since assumption of office particularly, on the successful recruitment of over fourteen thousand qualified teaching professionals and about three thousand five hundred non-teaching personnel, aside from an appreciable number of caregivers, is a clear-cut and perfect reflection of your results-oriented style of leadership aimed at providing free, qualitative and quantitative education to the amiable citizens of Oyo State.

“This gesture shall, without doubt, have a significant touch in our classroom and as well enhance educational service delivery to our school children.”

Describing the governor as a teachers-friendly governor, the union particularly pointed at the merit-based parameters used to recruit those with professional teaching qualifications, saying “It is no doubt that this noble achievement of yours, despite the prevailing global challenges of economy meltdown, will forever remain a variable tool and special reference point that may not be easily matched by successive administrations.

“Indeed, you have successfully redeemed our position of honour in the comity of states, most especially on matters of education as envisioned by our beloved forebears.

“Hence, NUT appreciations of many folds. Kindly be assured of NUT’s undiluted support and unaltered teachers’ dedication to work as expected”, the leadership said on behalf of their members.

Speaking on the verification exercise for 5,600 newly recruited primary school teachers, the union appealed to the candidates to comport themselves to ease the process.

