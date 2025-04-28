NUSA Condemns Another Attack On 7 Nigerians In S’Africa

Share

The Nigerian Union South Africa (NUSA) has condemned another brutal attack on seven Nigerians and the kidnapping of one Ani Silas on Thursday in Springs, Gauteng Province.

The National Publicity Secretary of NUSA, Akindele Olunloyo, said in a statement yesterday that Silas was beaten unconscious and forcibly taken from his workplace by a member of staff of a television station.

The statement said the assailant was accompanied by his media team, private security personnel and members of the South African Police Services (SAPS) Crime Prevention Unit attached to the Springs SAPS Station.

“Numerous onlookers witnessed the unprovoked attack and abduction, and NUSA has obtained video evidence showing SAPS officers standing by while this heinous act was committed,” NUSA said.

It said the behaviour by law enforcement officials represented a severe dereliction of duty and suggested potential complicity in what constituted multiple criminal offences under South African law.

