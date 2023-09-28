NURTW to NLC: Don’t Meddle in Our Internal Affairs

The National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) has called on the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) not to meddle in its internal crisis.

Acting General Secretary of the union, Mr Kayode Agbeyangi, who made the call in his address at the National Executive Council (NEC) meeting in Abuja yesterday, alleged that the recent outbreak of violence at the National Secretariat of the union was due to the interference of the NLC for selfish reasons.

According to him, like the proverbial sympathiser who cried more than the bereaved, NLC has gone overboard in expressing their interest in their internal affairs. “The NLC took a one-sided decision that further threatened our effort to unite all interests and move the union forward.

“It is very sad and unfortunate that the umbrella body of workers that is expected to protect the welfare and right of all workers has turned itself into a tool used for outbreak of violence and favoritism.

“Also there is the flagrant abuse of constitutional provisions of the union by attempting to impose the erstwhile President, Alh. Tajudeen Baruwa on the union whose tenure expired on Aug. 28,”he said. He however, called on the Joe Ajaero-led NLC to discard their bias and ethnic sentiments towards the former General Secretary who is their kinsman.

He also urged him to refrain from further blackmailing the union in their desperate bid to authenticate illegality. “What is expected of the congress at this time is to support without rancor, the ongoing process of organisng a statutory National Delegates’ Conference of the NURTW as stipulated by the union’s Constitution,” he said.

Agbeyangi also said the NLC and other relevant agencies have been duly intimated through official correspondences about the various resolutions taken at various organs of the union. He said the union expect the NLC to respect the determination of the NURTW to ensure the emergence of a democratically elected National leadership for NURTW at the forthcoming Quadrennial Delegates Conference.