NURTW Sends Strong Message To IGP After Police Invasion

The National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) has once again warned the Nigerian Police Force over the intrusion of security personnel into its National Secretariat.

This is as the transport union claimed that if nothing is done, they will be forced to deal with the illegal action.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, the Union President, Tajudeen Baruwa, described the invasion as an “egregious and undemocratic” action.

He said the government’s meddling in a trade union’s internal matters runs counter to democratic values and the Nigerian constitution’s codified legal procedures for resolving labour disputes.

Baruwa, however, called on the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kayode Egbetokun to withdraw the police operatives from the National Headquarters of NURTW.

New Telegraph reports that the union has also commanded its state chapters to organize and thwart any takeover efforts.

The reaction was in response to an alleged invasion of its National Secretariat by security operatives.

The union leader, however, issued a warning, saying if what he called unlawful conduct continued, they could be forced to stand up for the rights and interests of both their members and the Nigerian populace as a whole.

He said, “This alarming act was carried out with the intent to undermine the democratically elected leadership of our Union, led by Comrade Baruwa, and install a puppet leadership from Lagos State.

“The NURTW calls all its state chapters to begin mobilization nationwide to resist this attempt at taking over our Union. We are not a war booty that can be handed over as a trophy to anyone as compensation for whatever reasons.”

Speaking further, Baruwa also called on the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) to immediately protect their Union from hijacking forces.

The Chairman of the NURTW Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Chapter, Alhaji Ibrahim Sanda Kuje, provided a comprehensive account of the purported invasion at a separate briefing.

He narrated that the incident occurred on Monday, at about 7:00 a.m., when a group claiming to be the Park Management Committee from Lagos, Ogun, and Osun mobilized thugs and hoodlums to attack their National Secretariat.

“They attacked and chased away all the National officers, including the National President, while the police watched them. This is an illegality that is being influenced by some top government officials using security agents to back these disgruntled elements who have renounced their membership from the Union. We appeal to our members across the states to remain calm but be on standby,” Kuje said.

He appealed to President Bola Tinubu to intervene urgently to avoid any breakdown of law and order in the Federal Capital Territory.