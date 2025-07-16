NURTW President Hails Abia Govt For Reinstating Union Activities

The National President of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Musiliu Ayinde Akinsanya (aka MC Oluomo), has expressed gratitude to Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, for reinstating the activities of the union in the state.

The Abia State Government In a letter dated July 15, 2025, signed by the Commissioner for Transport, Chimezie Isaac Ukaegbu, clarified that the NURTW “is not banned from operating in Abia State” and is now “permitted to operate in all government-designated parks and terminals across the state.”

The letter is titled: “Reinstatement and Operational Authority of the National Union of Road Transport Workers in Abia State.”

Alhaji Akinsanya described the governor’s action as “visionary, inclusive, and bold move.”

He said: “The development marks the end of a long and challenging period of absence, and we are especially grateful that after over three and a half years of being unable to operate in Abia State. Our union is now fully reinstated and authorized to function in all government-designated motor parks and terminals across the state.

“We are immensely grateful to His Excellency for restoring our rights and dignity. This is a testament to your commitment to democratic governance and peaceful industrial relations.”

He thanked Dr. Ukaegbu for his administrative foresight and dedication to stakeholders’ engagement.

According to the NURTW chief, special appreciation extended to the Special Adviser to the Governor on Labour Matters for his continued mediation and support throughout the reinstatement process.

Akinsanya assured the Abia State Government of the union’s commitment to discipline, orderliness, and cooperation with all relevant agencies.

“We see this reinstatement not just as a right restored, but as a responsibility to serve better. The union also pledged to align with the administration’s developmental agenda by ensuring safe, structured, and efficient transport services across the state.

This is a new beginning for us in Abia, and we do not take it for granted. We’re promising to uphold professionalism and community service in all its activities,” he said.