NURTW President Celebrates Tinubu’s Second Year, Hails His Achievements

President of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Alhaji Ibikunle Tajudeen Baruwa, has commended President Bola Tinubu for his second term in office.

Baruwa, who stated this during a press conference in Abuja, said “President Tinubu, whom I’ve known since his days as Lagos State Governor, has always been a reformer.

“He has now brought this same energy and vision to the national stage. As a transporter, good roads are a priority for us.

“These developments are crucial for the mobility of people and goods across the country, primary healthcare centres across the country, steps taken to repay IMF loans, and the military’s crackdown on non-state actors in the North-East, North-Central, and NorthWest regions.”

Baruwa also commended the Minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike, the Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, and the Minister of State, Bello Goronyo.

