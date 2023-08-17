NURTW President, Baruwa Regains Freedom, Calls For Calm

The President of National Union Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Prof. Tajudeen Ibikunle Baruwa who was picked up and detained by the Police, has regained his freedom.

The Unionist who was said to have been released late Wednesday night, has called for calm among his teeming supporters.

Baruwa while speaking to newsmen shortly after his release, said the misunderstanding between members of the Union, leading to Police sealing off their National Headquarters in Abuja, is being addressed.

He noted that the Nigerian Labour Congress ( NLC ) under the leadership of Comrade Joe Ajaero has quickly intervened in the crisis.

According to the President ” We want to use this medium to express our appreciation to the Nigerian Labour Congress ( NLC ), our members at the state councils and branches for their support and intervention on the issue.

” We are calling on our members across the states to be calm, peaceful and law-abiding in their daily activities. We want to assure you that the matter is being addressed and it will soon be resolved ”

He further cautioned NURTW’s members to eschew inflammatory statements capable of undermining the union.

He also urged the state chairmen and members to place the interest of the union above their personal interest and work together as a team to uplift the union.