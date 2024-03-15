NURTW: NLC Commends Court Judgment Affirming Baruwa’s Leadership

The President of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Joe Ajaero, has commended the National Industrial Court for the courageous decision to affirm the Tajudeen Baruwa-led leadership of National Union of Road Transport Workers. In a statement, Ajaero described the judgment as a tribute to the personal qualities of the Presiding Judge, Honourable Justice O. O Oyewumi as well as the growing image of the National Industrial Court as a court to reckon with, as a court of justice and as a court that would not readily cave in to the overbearing influence of the executive. According him, at a wider level, it is suggestive of hope, freedom, justice and independence of thought in the judiciary for the judicial officers with requisite skill, knowledge and courage to take the right decisions.

He said: “We may wish to recall the unlawful dislodgment of the Baruwa-led leadership actively aided by the police. “In spite of the openly partisan and dishonourable role played by the police in the matter, the Ministry of Labour did not summon the needed courage to ensure justice came the way of the Baruwa leadership.

“Eventually, this matter and the purported proscription of RTEAN became a sore point in our relations with the government which in spite of its promise to have the issues resolved ‘in line with relevant ILO Conventions and the Nigerian Labour Act,’ did nothing. “It was this failure that led to the matter being taken to the National Industrial Court from whence came this laudable judgment.”

While delivering her judgment on the leadership crisis, Justice Oyewumi held that the delegates’ conference across the six zonal councils held on May 24, 2023, where Baruwa emerged as President for a second term in office was valid.

The presiding judge also restrained the former President of the Union, Najeem Yasin, who was the Board of Trustees chairman, from interfering in the day-to-day running of union affairs. She held that Najeem could only act as chairman of the board. The court also validated the Quadrennial National Delegates Conference held on August 23, 2023, at Ta’al Hotels in Lafia, Nasarawa State where the president and other national officers were inaugurated.