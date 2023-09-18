NURTW: Group Urges Sanwo-Olu, IGP To Prevent Crisis In Lagos, Abuja

The Centre For Human and Socio-Economic Rights (CHSR) has called on Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State and the Inspector General of Police, Mr Kayode Egbetokun, not to be dragged into what they called the selfish agenda of individuals, who they said are determined to hijack legitimate structures and authorities of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW).

Speaking through its President, Comrade Alex Omotehinse, at a press conference on Monday, the group said that it is worrisome that “the civilian coup in NURTW clearly appears to enjoy connivance of the Nigerian State.”

Omotehinse stated that what is of immediate concern and source of worry is the alleged “subterranean manoeuvres to impose MC Oluomo as leader of the NURTW in Lagos State in spite of having publicly severed relationship with the NURTW and assume a new role as the Chief Manager of Lagos State Parks and Garages.”

He, however, said that MC Oluomo can only belong to any union as permitted by law and regulation guiding such union.

The activist stated that while Oluomo is the leader of Lagos Parks and Garages, Alhaji Fatai Adesina is the duly and legally recognised leader of the Lagos State Council of NURTW.

He said that it is not permitted by law for any person to assume the leadership of any organisation that he or she is not a recognised member having been suspended/expelled in line with the rules and regulations guiding such organisation.

“Considering that transportation is key to economic transformation, we call on governments at the federal and state levels to ensure peaceful activities amongst stakeholders in transport union in line with rules and regulations and without interference and forceful hijack of established structures,” he said.

The group then called on Governor Sanwo-Olu to particularly “impress it on Mr M.C Oluomo to be contended with his roles as the Chief Manager of Parks and Garages and allow other stakeholders within NURTW breathe and operate without interference in Lagos.”

Omotehinse also urged the I.G Egbetokun to ensure that the Nigerian Police is neutral in the national leadership of the NURTW, saying that the police could only arrest and prosecute.

He condemned a situation where the government is allegedly supporting a faction of the union at the national level, which he said led to the loss of lives and properties.