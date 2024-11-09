NURTW Elects MC Oluomo National President

Share

Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly known as MC Oluomo, a former Chairman of the Lagos State Chapter of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), has been elected the new National President of the Union.

The election which took place on Saturday at the Union’s Zonal Secretariat along the Osogbo/Ikirun road, Osun State saw MC Oluomo declared the winner of the contest.

Saturday Telegraph gathered that MC Oluomo ran unopposed and secured the position during the Quadrennial Delegate Conference, which was attended by delegates from Lagos, Ogun, Ondo, and Ekiti States.

The election process was overseen by the acting National President of NURTW, Aliyu Issa-Ore, and monitored by key union officials, ensuring adherence to the organization’s constitutional guidelines.

Following the declaration of MC Oluomo, Issa-Ore highlighted that according to the NURTW Constitution, the region designated to fill the national president’s role has the autonomy to elect and present their candidate for approval by the national body.

Mrs. Adedamola Salam, Head of Finance at the Union’s National Headquarters in Abuja, confirmed that the Southwest zone adhered strictly to these constitutional requirements in electing Akinsanya as President.

Additionally, the delegates elected Tajudeen Agbede as the Vice President for the Southwest, and Akeem Adeosun was chosen as a Trustee from the zone.

During his inaugural speech, MC Oluomo called for unity among union members and emphasized peace as a central tenet of his leadership.

“I have forgiven everyone who has offended me, and I hope those I have offended will forgive me as well,” Akinsanya expressed.

He stressed the importance of unity and commitment to the Union’s prosperity.

“This is our union, and we must be committed to preserving it. We will not allow anyone to destroy our means of livelihood.”

MC Oluomo’s election marks a significant leadership shift in the NURTW, with expectations of continued collaboration and stability within the Union.

