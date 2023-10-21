NURTW Crisis: You’re Frustrating Reconciliation Process, Baruwa Tells Lalong

Following the ongoing reconciliation process between the factional National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Alhaji Tajudeen Baruwa, the President of the union has accused Simon Lalong, the Minister of Labour and Employment of prejudice.

Baruwa who spoke on Saturday on a statement issued in Abuja accused Lalong of supporting the Union group led by Alhaji Tajudeen Agbede.

According to Baruwa, on Wednesday, October 18, 2023, the Minister met in private with the Agbede faction of the Union and reportedly suggested that they set up a new National Quadrennial Delegates Conference.

Such advice, according to Baruwa, violates Article 8 Section 2 of the Union Constitution (1).

“Recall that our constitution, approved by the Ministry of Labour and Employment, stipulates that the quadrennial delegates conference of the union shall be held in August of every four years,” said Chukwudi.

Speaking further, the President of the Union claimed that a trusted source who attended the meeting but wished to remain anonymous revealed that the Minister explicitly encouraged the Agbede group to proceed with the new conference, asserting that they should not allow the Union to disintegrate because of one person.

“When such a statement comes from a government official expected to be an unbiased umpire, it only worsens the Union’s problem,” Baruwa lamented.

The President also noted his shock upon discovering that the Agbede-led group continues to operate at the National Secretariat of the Union, despite a directive from Minister Lalong on October 9, 2023, that suspended all operations of both factions.

Baruwa subsequently called on Minister Lalong to reconsider his actions and avoid further jeopardizing the reconciliation process within the Union.

It is most unfortunate and unbecoming of the Minister, a lawyer, to be seen supporting or laying credence to lawlessness and ‘civilian coup d’état’,” he stated.