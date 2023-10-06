NURTW Appoints MC Oluomo As S/West Acting Chairman

Alhaji Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly known as MC Oluomo has been unanimously appointed as the Acting South-West Chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW).

The national leadership of the NURTW appointed Akinsanya on Thursday during the Zonal Conference held at Zone 2 Council Secretariat in Osogbo, the Osun State capital.

Announcing his new feat, the union leaders said he is the Acting Chairman of the zone pending the time when the election would be held later this month.

The union appealed to Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke, Ondo State Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, and Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde to reinstate the activities of NURTW in their states.

The NURTW leadership stated that reinstating the union’s activities in these states would provide the zone with the opportunity to nominate candidates for the national president of the union, which is zoned to the South West.