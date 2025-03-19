Nursing: Nasarawa Gov’t Sponsors 50 Students 

Share

No fewer than fifty Nasarawa State indigent students have been awarded scholarships to pursue a 3-year Nursing and Midwifery training programme at the prestigious Flagship College of Nursing Sciences in Bichi, Kano State.

The scholarship scheme aims to promote education and address the shortage of nursing professionals in Northern Nigeria.

Speaking at a farewell ceremony held at the Nasarawa State Scholarship Board headquarters in Lafia on Wednesday, the Executive Secretary of the Board, Sa’adatu Yahaya charged the beneficiaries to study hard and make the state proud.

She said the students were chosen based on merit, and the scholarship was part of Governor Abdullahi Sule’s initiative to uplift the standard of education in the state.

The Executive Secretary disclosed that the nursing scholarship project was designed to address the shortfall of nursing manpower in Northern Nigeria and the country as a whole.

Hajiya Sa’adatu said that the students would undergo comprehensive training in nursing and midwifery and are expected to return to Nasarawa State after completing their studies to contribute to the state’s healthcare sector.

Some of the beneficiaries, Helen Bawa Onyashiwa, and Philip Stephen from Obi and Karu Local Government Areas respectively, expressed their gratitude and commitment to make good use of the opportunity.

They lauded the Nasarawa State Government for its student-friendly policies and promised to be good ambassadors of the state while in Kano state.

