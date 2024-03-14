Nursing Mothers Decry High Cost Of Baby Food, Diapers

Nursing mothers in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have decried the high cost of baby food and diapers in the territory. In separate interviews on Tuesday in Abuja, the mothers said the cost was outrageous and called for the government’s intervention. Loveth Ezeurike, a mother of two in Jikwoyi, said she started feeding her second baby with NAN milk in mid-2023 and was sold for N3,400 then but now sold for N5,700.

She said: “The NAN baby milk suddenly became scarce and I had to look for an alternative. I found Lactogen, and I bought it for N4,000 in January and later for N4,900. “Now it is scarce and I know the price will increase if it eventually returns to the market.

I was advised to use peak 0-12 months for my baby, and I bought it for N5,000.” Ezeurike added; “Who can we cry to? Our children need to eat and prices of milk keep going higher, this needs to be checked and addressed immediately.” Another nursing mother, Angela Okon, said she had resolved to make a pap for her nine-month-old daughter. Okon said she made the decision because she could no longer afford the exorbitant price of baby food on the market.