Nursing Mother Arrested For Brutalising House Help In Anambra

A 25-year-old nursing mother identified as Mrs Chinyere Ifesinachi has been arrested by the Anambra State Government, for brutalizing her house help.

Mrs Ifesinachi was arrested in Nnewi on the order of the Anambra State Commissioner for Women and Social Welfare, Hon. Ify Obinabo.

The house help whose name is Idinmachukwu was seen on several occasions while on an errand for her madam, with several scars on her body, face and swollen eyes.

The 8-year-old house help was seen by a resident of that area, who made a video of her, seeking justice on her behalf, stating how brutal her madam is, as she doesn’t go to school and is subjected to inhuman treatment on every side of her action.

The little girl opened up as to why she was brutalized, she stated that she was brutalized by her madam for mistakenly dropping one of her madam’s twins, who she was taking care of.

However, upon the arrest of Mrs Ifesinachi, by the Anambra State Commissioner for Women’s Affairs and Children’s Welfare, Chidinma Ikeanyionwu, she claimed her actions were the handiwork of the devil.

The nursing mother pleaded guilty to the offence and beg not to commit such a demonic offence again if freed.

Information gathered was that the little girl was said to be Mrs Ifesinachi’s sister’s daughter who was given to her in March this year to assist her in taking care of her twins after she complained that she could not cope with house chores since putting them to bed.

Although, her reports have been handed over by the state commissioner, Obinabo, to the police and have requested police to carry out their investigation and she will be charged to court afterwards.”-Ikeanyionwu quoted.