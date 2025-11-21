Nursing Mother Arraigned For Alleged N2m Visa Scam

A 26-year-old nursing mother, Bukola Abiola, was yesterday docked at the Iyaganku Magistrates’ Court in Ibadan for allegedly deceiving an agent into procuring an Egyptian visa and flight ticket worth N2 million.

Abiola, whose address was not provided, is standing trial on a two-count of deceit and cheating, to which she pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor, Sgt. Samuel Owolabi, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on Jan. 30, at about 10.00 a.m., at Apata, Ibadan.

Owolabi said the defen- dant tricked the complain- ant, Ms Rebecca Bamitale, into procuring an Egyptian visa and flight ticket worth N2 million for her.

He said that the complainant procured the visa and ticket, but the defendant neither paid nor travelled. According to him, the defendant deceived the complainant, causing him to spend his hard-earned money, and refused to refund it to him.

He said the offences con- travened Section 421 of the Criminal Laws of Oyo State, 2000. The Magistrate, Mrs Gladys Oladele, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N500,000, with two sureties in like sum.

Oladele held that one of the sureties must be a blood relative of the defendant and should provide proof of ownership of landed property. She thereafter adjourned the case until Dec. 22 for hearing.