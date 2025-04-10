Nursing Home Fire In China Kills 20

Share

Twenty people have been killed in a fire at a nursing home in north-east China, state media report. The blaze in Chengde city, Hebei province, broke out on Tuesday night local time and was extinguished in about two hours.

Nineteen people survived the fire and were taken to hospital for observation, reports say. Authorities are investigating the cause of the blaze, and a person in charge of the home has been detained.

No other details were immediately available, reports the BBC. On social media, some called for a thorough investigation while others expressed sympathy for the elderly victims

