Nursing Annual Enrollment Surges From 28,000 To 115,000

The Federal Ministry of Education has announced that the number of persons enrolling to study nursing in Nigeria annually has increased from 28,000 to 115,000 since the inauguration of President Bola Tinubu’s administration in May 2023.

Minister of Education, Maruf Olatunji Alausa, who described the development as a groundbreaking leap and transformative milestone in healthcare education, reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, particularly in revitalizing the education and health sectors.

He said: “In line with the administration’s emphasis on Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics, and Medical Sciences (STEMM), the Federal Ministries of Education and Health & Social Welfare, under the leadership of Alausa and the Coordinating Minister of Health & Social Welfare, Muhammad Ali Pate, have successfully surpassed the initial target of enrolling 110,000 nursing Students annually at our nursing colleges, reaching 115,000.”

A statement issued by the Director of Press and Public Relations, Ministry of Education, Boriowo Folasade, on Monday in Abuja, noted that the Minister expressed gratitude to stakeholders, industry leaders, the Nigerian Council of Nurses and Midwifery, teaching hospitals, and Ministry staff for their contributions toward this achievement.

“This increased enrollment capacity signals a transformative era for nursing education in Nigeria, positioning the country to meet both domestic and global demands for qualified healthcare professionals,” the statement added.

