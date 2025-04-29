Nursing: Annual Enrollment Surges From 28,000 To 115,000

Share

The Federal Ministry of Education has said the the number of persons enrolling to study nursing in Nigeria annually has increased from 28,000 to 115,000 since President Bola Tinubu’s administration was inaugurated in May 2023.

Minister of Education, Dr. Maruf Olatunji Alausa, described the development as a groundbreaking leap and transformative milestone in healthcare education. He also reaffirmed Federal Government’s commitment to President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, focusing on revitalizing the education and health sectors.

He said: “In line with the administration’s emphasis on Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics and Medical Sciences (STEMM), the Federal Ministries of Education and Health & Social Welfare, under the leadership of Dr. Alausa and his counterpart, Coordinating Minister of Health & Social Welfare, Professor Muhammad Ali Pate, have successfully surpassed the initial set out target of 110,000 nursing students annually enrolled at our nursing colleges to 115,000.”

Share