Nurses To Begin 7-day Nationwide Strike Today

The National Association of Nigerian Nurses and Midwives (NANNM) is expected to begin a seven-day nationwide strike today over unmet welfare demands.

President Morakinyo-Olajide Rilwan said yesterday the strike was prompted by the Federal Government’s failure to respond to a 15-day ultimatum issued on July 14.

The notice followed an emergency National Executive Council meeting held earlier on July 10. NANNM-Federal Health Institutions (FHI) sector noted that the strike was intended to force proactive dialogue on critical issues affecting nurses nationwide.

“The strike, starting at 12 on Tuesday, July 29, will involve total service withdrawal across all Federal health institutions,” the notice said. It added: “Nurses nationwide have been asked to comply fully and stand in solidarity.