Nurses Suspend Warning Strike After Meeting With FG

The National Association of Nigerian Nurses and Midwives (NANNM) has called off its nationwide warning strike.

The Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Ali Pate, who announced the suspension while speaking to journalists after a closed-door meeting with the union leaders in Abuja on Friday, noted that the suspension followed agreements reached between the federal government and the leadership of the association.

The union leaders, however, declined to speak to newsmen after the meeting to confirm the minister’s suspension claim..

Nurses and midwives under the association had begun a nationwide warning strike on July 29 over unmet demands which includes; improved welfare, fair allowances, and better working conditions in federal health institutions.

They are demanding an upward review of shift and uniform allowances, implementation of a separate salary structure for nurses, increased core duty allowance, mass employment of nurses, and the creation of a dedicated nursing department in the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare